Connect with us

Music

Rema returns With Two New Singles “Holiday” & “Reason You”

Music

Patoranking takes us to Rumuokoro in New Single “Abobi” | Listen

Music

BNXN fka Buju links up with Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel for New Single “Gwagwalada”

Music

New Video: Pheelz - Stand By You

Music

Frank Edwards drops New Single “Heavy Downpour” with Pastor Paul Enenche

Music

New EP: Lindsey Abudei - Kaleidoscope

BN TV Music

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

Music

New Music: D’Ruze - SuperMan

Music

New EP: Hika - Rehikanation

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Music

Rema returns With Two New Singles “Holiday” & “Reason You”

Published

57 mins ago

 on


Rema has blessed his fans with two new singles.

On Friday morning, the Mavin Records superstar dropped two new singles “Holiday” and “Reason You.”

In “Holiday”, Rema reflects on his journey from Benin City to his first EP in 2019 and his current global acclaim.

“Reason You” takes on the form of a love letter to a woman Rema has taken a keen interest in. Rema tries to assure his love interest that he is genuine.

“Holiday” was produced by Blaise Beats and “Reason You”, produced by Alex Lustig.

2022 was a great year for Rema – the success of his “Raves & Roses” album and his remix of “Calm Down” with American pop star, Selena Gomez going platinum. 2023 is already looking exciting for his fans with these two new releases.

Stream here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?
css.php