Rema returns With Two New Singles “Holiday” & “Reason You”



Rema has blessed his fans with two new singles.

On Friday morning, the Mavin Records superstar dropped two new singles “Holiday” and “Reason You.”

In “Holiday”, Rema reflects on his journey from Benin City to his first EP in 2019 and his current global acclaim.

“Reason You” takes on the form of a love letter to a woman Rema has taken a keen interest in. Rema tries to assure his love interest that he is genuine.

“Holiday” was produced by Blaise Beats and “Reason You”, produced by Alex Lustig.

2022 was a great year for Rema – the success of his “Raves & Roses” album and his remix of “Calm Down” with American pop star, Selena Gomez going platinum. 2023 is already looking exciting for his fans with these two new releases.

