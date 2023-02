Fresh from his impressive run of features in 2022, Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking has returned with a new single “Abobi.”

Layered on the timeless saxophone sounds and drums reminiscent to Fela Kuti’s songs, Patoranking takes fans to “Rumuokoro” and “Ikorodu” to tell them about “Abobi.”

“Abobi” was produced by Kel P.

Stream here.