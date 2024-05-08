Honeeay Drops Afrobeats DJ Mix “Jam & Honeeay” | Listen

Kicking off the 2nd episode of her monthly mix series “Jam & Honeeay,” Honeeay invites listeners on a sonic voyage through the eclectic sounds of Afrobeats. Embarking on this hour-long musical journey, she expertly showcases the genre’s rich diversity, highlighting the talents of artists across the spectrum.

“Jam & Honeeay” is a monthly mix series that explores Honeeay’s unique sonic journey as a DJ. “In curating this mix, I stumbled upon some new favourites that I’m excited to share with my audience,” says the DJ. “Amidst the ongoing discourse about the future of Afrobeats, I felt compelled to showcase the genre’s versatility and the creativity of Nigerian artists. Afrobeats is always going to evolve, it can’t ever die.”

Honeeay sets the perfect tempo for the mix with the steady bounce of Shallipopi’s “100,” guiding listeners through a captivating crescendo that weaves between YKB’s “Bo Card” and Bloody Civilian’s self-produced single “Headstart.”

Expect standout tracks from artists like Blaqbonez, SGawd and Seyi Vibez, alongside the mesmerising remix of Victony’s “Margaret” by Tyler ICU, Smeez and D3an.

Listen below: