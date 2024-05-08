Connect with us

Simi Gets Real on "Men Are Crazy" & Uplifting Women in Music on "Way Up With Angela Yee" Podcast

Davido Ends the "Timeless" Era with a "Kante" Music Video feat. Fave

Watch Chinedu Iroche & Betty Anthony on Episode 9 of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Omowunmi Imoukhede Talks Business of Design & Interior Construction on Episode 5 of "Business and Booze"

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover Shares How To Make Okazi Soup | Watch

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

1 Soup Base, 3 Delicious Soups! Try Ify's Kitchen Time-Saving Hack & Make Soups Within Minutes

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Laju Iren Shares Tips to Navigating Singlehood & Pitfalls To Avoid | Watch

36 mins ago

Simi was on the latest episode of the music podcast, “Way Up With Angela Yee,” chatting with Angela Yee and co-host Jordan Emanuel about her latest song “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and its inspiration.

She talks about her experiences with women in the music industry, expressing her belief that women are often pitted against each other.

Simi also explains how she started making her own beats from YouTube, allowing her to create music without copyright issues. Regarding her husband Adekunle Gold’s response to producer Samklef, “The whole thing is more comedy than anything itself,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

