Simi Gets Real on “Men Are Crazy” & Uplifting Women in Music on “Way Up With Angela Yee” Podcast

Simi was on the latest episode of the music podcast, “Way Up With Angela Yee,” chatting with Angela Yee and co-host Jordan Emanuel about her latest song “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and its inspiration.

She talks about her experiences with women in the music industry, expressing her belief that women are often pitted against each other.

Simi also explains how she started making her own beats from YouTube, allowing her to create music without copyright issues. Regarding her husband Adekunle Gold’s response to producer Samklef, “The whole thing is more comedy than anything itself,” she said.

Watch the full interview here: