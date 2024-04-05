Connect with us

You’ve Heard the Song, Now Watch the Music Video for Simi & Tiwa Savage’s “Men Are Crazy”

3 hours ago

The video for “Men Are Crazy,” a new song by Simi featuring Tiwa Savage, has been released. The video perfectly complements the track’s narrative.

Written by Simi, Tiwa Savage, and Prince Omoferi, “Men Are Crazy” itself is a mid-tempo afropop anthem that blends contemporary African soundscapes with traditional beats and modern pop sensibilities.

The video, directed by Pink, takes place in a speakeasy with lush upholstered walls and rich hues. Simi makes a solo entrance, and then a handsome suitor joins her with backup dancers. Ultimately, Simi and Savage come together, lamenting over the magnetic pull of men.

Enjoy!

