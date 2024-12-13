Connect with us

Runtown is Back! “Flow” is the Perfect Mix of Fun and Focus

Guess who’s back? It’s Runtown! After a two-year break, the Afrobeats superstar is finally back with a fresh single, “Flow.”

His last album, “Signs,” dropped in December 2022, and since then, the “Mad Over You” hitmaker has been taking some time off. But now, he’s back with “Flow,” where he delivers some valuable lessons on keeping your cool and staying focused, even when life throws distractions your way.

The lyrics dive into the importance of staying grounded, especially when juggling relationships, money, and everything else life throws at you. The chorus gives us a mix of fun (“Shayo” flowing like water, “Kpoli” burning like fire) and the emotional weight of dealing with a relationship that’s slipping away. It’s all about the tension between staying focused on your goals and being pulled in different directions.

So yeah, Runtown is back, and we’re here for it!

Check out “Flow” below:

