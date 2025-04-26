Runtown Is Having Fun and Keeping His Guard Up in ‘Do Me’

Missed Runtown for a bit? Well, he’s back in town — caught that rhyme? — and even better, he’s back with a brand new song titled ‘Do Me.’

In ‘Do Me,’ Runtown steps into the role of a wealthy, carefree star who’s living large, soaking up the good life, but staying alert to those trying to take advantage of him, particularly women drawn to his flashy lifestyle.

He’s not exactly searching for love; instead, he’s navigating attention from women who have their own motives. While he enjoys the spotlight, he’s careful not to get played.

The song paints a vivid picture of the highs of fame. The money, the parties, the status and the hidden traps that come with it, especially when it comes to relationships.

‘Do Me’ follows the success of his previous track ‘Flow,’ which dropped last December.

Listen to ‘Do Me’ below: