Connect with us

Music Style

Tiwa Savage Channels 90s Fashion with a Brown Oversized Jacket and Wide Belt

Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Just Gave Us the Perfect 'Chill But Chic' Look | See Photos

BN TV Music

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

Music

Who’s Your 'You4Me'? Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us a Love Anthem

Music Scoop

Mark Your Calendars! Falz's 6th Studio Album 'The Feast' is Coming Soon

Music

Fvreign Taps Into Afrobeats & Dancehall in New Release 'Feeling You'

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Headline Stade de France & It Was Epic! Watch Highlights

Music Scoop Style

The Stills from Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love' New Video Are a Whole Mood

BN TV Music

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song 'God Design' for Priscilla Ojo

Music

Tiwa Savage Channels 90s Fashion with a Brown Oversized Jacket and Wide Belt

From the oversized brown jacket to the throwback wide leather belt, Tiwa Savage’s look is all about nostalgia.
Avatar photo

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage‘s latest release, ‘You4me‘ is already giving us all the feels, but it’s her outfit that’s truly stealing the spotlight. Just days after the song’s release, she served up a look that’s equal parts nostalgic and cool.

Rocking a cool brown, oversized jacket with sharp black-and-white striped cuffs, Tiwa’s outfit immediately takes us back to the ‘90s and early 2000s, where wide, chunky belts ruled the fashion scene. Paired with high-waisted, dark brown shorts that cinch perfectly at the waist, she’s giving us all the retro vibes. And that wide leather belt is the same one we, or at least our favourite aunty wore in our teens. it’s giving a fashionable throwback moment, but somehow still feels fresh on her.

Keeping it sleek, she added short hair, chunky gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. The combination is super cool, and let’s not forget the stunning skin-to-jacket match.

See her photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php