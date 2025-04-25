Tiwa Savage Channels 90s Fashion with a Brown Oversized Jacket and Wide Belt

Tiwa Savage‘s latest release, ‘You4me‘ is already giving us all the feels, but it’s her outfit that’s truly stealing the spotlight. Just days after the song’s release, she served up a look that’s equal parts nostalgic and cool.

Rocking a cool brown, oversized jacket with sharp black-and-white striped cuffs, Tiwa’s outfit immediately takes us back to the ‘90s and early 2000s, where wide, chunky belts ruled the fashion scene. Paired with high-waisted, dark brown shorts that cinch perfectly at the waist, she’s giving us all the retro vibes. And that wide leather belt is the same one we, or at least our favourite aunty wore in our teens. it’s giving a fashionable throwback moment, but somehow still feels fresh on her.

Keeping it sleek, she added short hair, chunky gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. The combination is super cool, and let’s not forget the stunning skin-to-jacket match.

