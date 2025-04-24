Ìràwọ́ – The SS25 Collection by Tobi.RTW

In a world where trends rise and fall with the tides, Tobi.RTW stands still, rooted in authenticity, storytelling, and the quiet power of intentional design. Founded on a deep reverence for culture, craft, and connection, the brand has emerged not just as a label, but as a love letter to heritage and self-expression.

Tobi.RTW is more than ready-to-wear, it is ready-to-feel. At its heart lies a designer who began their fashion journey under the gentle guidance of a mother. From contributing sketches to children’s runway collections as a pre-teen to threading meaning into every seam as an adult, the founder’s story is laced with memory, legacy, and love.

Tobi.RTW is an exploration of identity and transformation, how the clothes we wear reflect the seasons of our lives, and how they can shape the way we move through the world. Every piece is designed to create a bond, not only between fabric and form but between designer and wearer. Tobi.RTW makes clothing that sees you.

This season, the brand unveils Ìràwọ́, its Spring/Summer 25 collection. Named after the Yoruba word meaning “star,” Ìràwọ́ draws from the quiet strength and luminous energy of celestial bodies.

It honours transformation, those moments of becoming, where stillness births brilliance. These garments draw inspiration from the elegance and intention of the kimono-style silhouettes, reimagined through the lens of African craftsmanship and spirit.

Each piece feels personal. Nothing is arbitrary. The designs whisper stories to those who wear them.

Each piece is crafted with care, but more importantly, with feeling, because Tobi.RTW doesn’t just design, it remembers, it imagines, it connects. And in doing so, it redefines fashion as not just what is to be worn, but what is to be loved, how stories are told, and how space can be taken up in the world.

