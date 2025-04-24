Zion Ministry Ushers in a New Era of Compassion with The Seraphic Home in Mgbirichi

Connect with us

L-R: Senator Osita Izunaso of Imo West Senatorial Zone; Spiritual Director of Zion Ministry, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi; Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; and the Chairman of Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State, Hon. Prince Marcel Amadioha, at the commissioning on Tuesday of Seraphic Orphanage/Elderly People’s Home built by Zion Ministry in Mgbirichi, Imo State.

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, a non-denominational ministry, marked a significant milestone on Monday with the inauguration of the first Old People’s Home and Orphanage established in Imo State. This facility, named The Seraphic Home and situated in Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema, near Owerri, was officially commissioned by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Odidika Uzodimma, who characterized the occasion as a pivotal moment in the provision of essential care for the elderly, the indigent, and the less privileged members of society.

Uzodimma praised the Spiritual Director of Zion Ministry, Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, for “thinking home” and bringing meaningful development to the state, adding that he was delighted with the choice of Imo State for such an impactful project.

According to the governor,

Evangelist Ebuka’s decision to expand the ministry’s operations in Imo has placed the state on a path to greater global recognition —a vision he said he had foreseen when initially allocating land for the ministry’s headquarters in Ngor Okpala.

Evangelist Ebuka Obi, in his welcome remarks, said that the home was built to provide care for orphans and the elderly, especially those without anyone to support them. He invited the elderly with no caregivers to take advantage of the facility, which offers free accommodation and care.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide a safe and nurturing environment for orphans and elderly individuals, offering them a sense of belonging and care. The home will provide shelter, food, clothing, education, and healthcare, and ensure that the residents receive the support they need to thrive, Evangelist Ebuka disclosed.

He said that the home would provide comprehensive care for old people and orphans free of charge, adding that more of such projects would be cited in other parts of the country.

The Seraphic Orphanage and Home for the Elderly will be a safe space for vulnerable populations to receive care and support and provide opportunities for community engagement and volunteerism and a platform for skills development and capacity building for caregivers and staff, Ebuka concluded.

