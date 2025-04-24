ChessMasters Tournament to Launch in Lagos This May, With Aspirations to Lead African School Chess Annually

The inaugural ChessMasters tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites. The event anticipates the participation of over 500 young chess players from more than 100 schools, with more than ₦5,000,000 in prize money on offer, positioning it as a potentially significant annual school chess competition in Africa.

The event is open to primary school children aged between 6 and 11 years old, across Lagos, who are eager to challenge themselves, think critically, and compete at the highest level. More than just a competition, ChessMasters is the launchpad for a bold new vision: a pan-African movement leveraging chess as a tool for education, empowerment, and leadership development.

ChessMasters was conceived by Caline Chagoury Moudaber, Director of Eko Hotels and KEY Academy Founder Damilola Okonkwo – both mothers of young boys for whom chess have been a powerful tool for learning and growth.

After seeing firsthand how chess sharpened their minds, built their confidence, and nurtured the kind of strategic thinking that prepares a child for life, they decided to partner on this initiative to drive positive change and build leadership skills, confidence, and strategic acumen in Nigeria’s youth.

On the technical front, Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) is recognised as one of the continent’s most respected chess development organisations for providing end-to-end technical support for the tournament. Renowned for their work in transforming the lives of underserved children through chess, CISA brings deep expertise in tournament structuring, officiating, and player development.

A groundbreaking collaboration between KEY Academy, (an education company including Africa’s first 100% project-based school) and Eko Hotel & Suites (Lagos’ leading venue for large-scale cultural events and programming) – ChessMasters is designed to equip the next generation of African leaders with critical thinking, problem-solving, and confidence. With plans to expand to the rest of Nigeria and ultimately the entire continent, the tournament will create a long-lasting impact, positively benefiting children for many years to come.

ChessMasters represents everything we stand for at Eko Hotels – a commitment to programming that will inspire local creatives, empower local communities, and nurture future leaders, said Caline Chagoury Moudaber, Director of Eko Hotels. Our commitment to Lagos is not only to provide an inspiring place for visitors to stay and for events to take place, but to create platforms that unlock potential and drive positive change across the city and beyond.

KEY Academy believes learning should go beyond memorisation and test scores and instead cultivate 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving, and resilience, crucial skills for our rapidly changing world.

ChessMasters is an extension of that philosophy – a platform where young minds can develop 21st-century skills that will serve them in every aspect of life.

By integrating chess into education, we are not just teaching a game; we are shaping a generation of problem solvers and future leaders for Africa, continued KEY Academy Founder; Damilola Okonkwo.

ChessMasters is founded on a simple yet radical idea: chess is more than a game – it’s a tool for unlocking potential. By bringing this tournament to life, the founding team aims to demonstrate how structured, strategic thinking can empower young minds, fostering skills that will serve them in academics, entrepreneurship, social impact, and leadership roles for years to come.

The tournament is inspired by the mission of Eko Hotels & Suites to create, support, and promote programming that builds a stronger, more dynamic, and more vibrant future for Lagos, alongside KEY Academy, who through its school and broader initiatives in nationwide teacher training and accreditation, publishing and digital content is spearheading 21st-century, project-based education in Nigeria.

By leveraging chess as a cornerstone of its approach, KEY Academy is pioneering a shift toward real-world learning and critical thinking that will equip the next generation with the tools they need not just to change their local communities, but the world at large.

ChessMasters has garnered support from a diverse group of blue-chip brands and industry-leading innovators, underscoring its credibility and far-reaching impact.

Tournament winners and details of future programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Participation registration is available here.

For more information and enquiries, reach out to KEY Academy via [email protected], Eko Hotel via [email protected], and Chess in Slums via [email protected]

