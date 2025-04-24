Ayra Starr Just Gave Us the Perfect ‘Chill But Chic’ Look | See Photos

Ayra Starr didn’t need to say much. Just a “God damnnn” in the caption of her latest Instagram post, and it said it all. The vibe is cool and casual.

It’s the kind of outfit you’ll want to bookmark for your next casual hangout. She wears a light green bra top with a sheer panel that gives just the right amount of edge. Over it, she throws on an oversized blue-and-grey plaid shirt, the kind that feels like a thrift find or something borrowed and made completely her own. Paired with jeans, silver rings stacked on her fingers, a chunky gold cuff, a green-stone bracelet, and a shiny choker, every detail feels intentional.

Could this be a hint at a look from her upcoming collab with Wizkid? Maybe. Maybe not. But what we do know is Ayra just announced new music with him, and it’s coming soon, hot on the heels of her ‘All The Love’ video, where she served up a full dose of vintage flair with a modern twist.

See the photos below: