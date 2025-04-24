Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Just Gave Us the Perfect 'Chill But Chic' Look | See Photos

BN TV Music

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

Music

Who’s Your 'You4Me'? Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us a Love Anthem

Music Scoop

Mark Your Calendars! Falz's 6th Studio Album 'The Feast' is Coming Soon

Music

Fvreign Taps Into Afrobeats & Dancehall in New Release 'Feeling You'

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Headline Stade de France & It Was Epic! Watch Highlights

Music Scoop Style

The Stills from Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love' New Video Are a Whole Mood

BN TV Music

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song 'God Design' for Priscilla Ojo

Music Scoop

Davido’s '5IVE' Will Have You Dancing, Singing & Living for Afrobeats | Listen

Music

Ayra Starr Just Gave Us the Perfect ‘Chill But Chic’ Look | See Photos

Ayra Starr’s chic casual style is a vibe. From her green bra top and plaid shirt to statement rings and bracelets.

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Ayra Starr didn’t need to say much. Just a “God damnnn” in the caption of her latest Instagram post, and it said it all. The vibe is cool and casual.

It’s the kind of outfit you’ll want to bookmark for your next casual hangout. She wears a light green bra top with a sheer panel that gives just the right amount of edge. Over it, she throws on an oversized blue-and-grey plaid shirt, the kind that feels like a thrift find or something borrowed and made completely her own. Paired with jeans, silver rings stacked on her fingers, a chunky gold cuff, a green-stone bracelet, and a shiny choker, every detail feels intentional.

Could this be a hint at a look from her upcoming collab with Wizkid? Maybe. Maybe not. But what we do know is Ayra just announced new music with him, and it’s coming soon, hot on the heels of her ‘All The Love’ video, where she served up a full dose of vintage flair with a modern twist.

See the photos below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php