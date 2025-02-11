Ayra Starr Brings the Vibes with “All The Love” | Watch the Performance Video

Connect with us

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Yesterday, we were anticipating Ayra Starr’s “All The Love“? Today, we press play. 

Ayra Starr has released the performance video of “All The Love” and she’s gotten all our love already. Set in a ladies changing room, her girls touch up their faces and chat away as she sings, “You are deserving of the love you are not getting. I’ll take the liberty, and I go love you specially oh”. The message is clear: it’s about giving love freely. It’s for those who love hard, who show up, and who don’t fake it.

And, get ready to move! “All The Love” isn’t just for listening, it looks like we’ve got some dance steps to go with it. Ayra knows how to keep things fresh, and this one is no different.

Watch below.

