Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Who Said Pepper Soup Has to Be Goat or Fish? Try This Turkey Version by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Brings the Vibes with “All The Love” | Watch the Performance Video

BN TV Sports

Kendrick Lamar Took Over the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show & Owned Every Second | Watch the Highlights

BN TV Music Sports

Serena Williams Crip Walks Through Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show Like the Champion She Is!

BN TV Living Music

Listen to Clarence Peters’ Story of Growth, Change & Rediscovery on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ella’s Home Is Slipping Away, Can She Stop It? Find Out in Episode 9 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV

Uzoms Kitchen’s Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe Is One to Try This Weekend

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Diary of a Naija Girl's Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

BN TV Living Sports

Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV Music

Rema Samples Sade Adu in His New Single "Baby (Is It a Crime)" – Listen Here!

BN TV

Who Said Pepper Soup Has to Be Goat or Fish? Try This Turkey Version by Daniel Ochuko

Tired of the usual goat or fish pepper soup? Discover Daniel Ochuko’s unique recipe featuring slow-cooked turkey, rich spices, and a fiery kick. This flavourful dish, best enjoyed with soft-boiled yam, offers a refreshing twist on a Nigerian culinary classic.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When you think of pepper soup, chances are goat meat or fish, especially catfish or tilapia, comes to mind. It almost feels like there is an unspoken rule about which proteins belong in this beloved dish. But what about turkey? Juicy, flavourful turkey. Surely, it is a worthy contender for a rich and comforting bowl of pepper soup.

In this video, Daniel Ochuko makes a strong case for turkey pepper soup with a simple and delicious recipe that comes together in under an hour. For ingredients, he uses turkey, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, pepper soup spice, scent leaves, seasoning cubes and salt.

He starts by cooking the turkey with just the right amount of seasoning, then adds a blended mix of pepper and onions and lets it simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. Next, he stirs in the pepper soup spices, adjusts the seasoning to taste, adds more blended pepper and finishes with shredded scent leaves. Once everything is well-cooked and fragrant, your turkey pepper soup is ready to be enjoyed.

Now the big question is what would you pair it with? Daniel opts for soft-boiled white yam, which perfectly soaks up all the spicy and savoury goodness.

Watch how he makes it below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php