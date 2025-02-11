Who Said Pepper Soup Has to Be Goat or Fish? Try This Turkey Version by Daniel Ochuko

When you think of pepper soup, chances are goat meat or fish, especially catfish or tilapia, comes to mind. It almost feels like there is an unspoken rule about which proteins belong in this beloved dish. But what about turkey? Juicy, flavourful turkey. Surely, it is a worthy contender for a rich and comforting bowl of pepper soup.

In this video, Daniel Ochuko makes a strong case for turkey pepper soup with a simple and delicious recipe that comes together in under an hour. For ingredients, he uses turkey, scotch bonnet peppers, onions, pepper soup spice, scent leaves, seasoning cubes and salt.

He starts by cooking the turkey with just the right amount of seasoning, then adds a blended mix of pepper and onions and lets it simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. Next, he stirs in the pepper soup spices, adjusts the seasoning to taste, adds more blended pepper and finishes with shredded scent leaves. Once everything is well-cooked and fragrant, your turkey pepper soup is ready to be enjoyed.

Now the big question is what would you pair it with? Daniel opts for soft-boiled white yam, which perfectly soaks up all the spicy and savoury goodness.

Watch how he makes it below.