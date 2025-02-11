Connect with us

Magixx Releases the Trailer for His Debut Album "I Dream in Color"

Singer and songwriter Magixx has released the trailer for his debut album, “I Dream in Color,” set to drop on February 28.

In the clip, he appears to have a conversation with himself. Two versions of Magixx sit across from each other, one in black, the other in white. “Who are you?” One asks. The other responds, “Who am I? We’ll see.”

Describing “I Dream in Color” as a project for dreamers, Magixx says, “This album is for everyone who dreams bigger than their situation. Mind over sight!”

With “Winter & Summer” already out, there’s curiosity about what comes next.

Watch the trailer below.

