“Obimo” by Adekunle Gold Is the Love Song We’ll Be Playing on Repeat This Valentine 

Adekunle Gold begins the year with “Obimo”, a new love song that captures the warmth and depth of true connection, just in time for Valentine’s. Co-directed by Adekunle Gold and Ceojay, the video brings real couples and friends together, showing love in its most honest form. It is a celebration of intimacy, joy, and the little moments that make love feel like home.
Adekunle Gold dropping his first single of the year, “Obimo,” just two days before Valentine’s isn’t a coincidence. Love is in the air, and AG Baby is giving it a soundtrack.

“Obimo,”which means “my heart” in Igbo, is about a love so pure it feels like home. In the visuals, co-directed by Adekunle Gold and Ceojay, real couples and friends are captured in their element, sharing true moments of connection and expressing love in its most honest form. It’s the kind of video that makes you want to say a prayer that love finds you soon, maybe even before Valentine’s Day. And if it already has, may it stay and remain sweet.

The video weaves together a collection of real love stories. American rapper couple, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe share a moment with their beautiful family, while Taye and Toni Tones, Lexi Chavez and James Ortiz, Bobby James and Kenashia James, Monro and Mayumi, Enoch and Anai, and Donna, Nora, Csinae, Sarah, and Jaye each celebrate love in their own way.

With a warm and intimate feel, the visuals capture the tenderness, joy, and beauty of love in all its forms.

Watch below.

