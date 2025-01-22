This Magixx’s New Single “Winter & Summer” Will Have You in Your Feelings

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

All week, Magixx has been giving fans sneak peeks of his latest track, and now the wait is over – his first single of the year, “Winter & Summer,” is finally here!

True to his signature sound, which is a fusion of trap, dancehall, Afropop, and R&B, Magixx takes us on an emotional ride with this one. The song is all about love, heartbreak, and the longing for a connection that’s slipped away. He reflects on the highs and lows of a past relationship, the bond they once shared, and the pain of separation. With lyrics that reveal his struggle to move on, he captures the frustration of rejection and the ways he copes – from unanswered calls to drowning his feelings in a drink.

The title “Winter & Summer” paints a vivid picture of the warmth and coldness of their love story, giving us a raw and relatable glimpse into those messy, unresolved feelings.

Catch the lyric video below!

