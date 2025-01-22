Timilẹhin Opens Her Heart to God in New Single “All My Love”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Timilẹhin has started the year on a soulful note with her new single, “All My Love.” The song takes listeners on a spiritual journey, drawing from her personal conversations with God as she navigates life’s challenges.

In this track, Timilẹhin captures a tender dialogue between herself and God. His voice lovingly prepares her for the trials and tribulations ahead, reminding her of His constant presence and guidance. It’s a deeply moving exchange that reflects the beauty of trust, faith, and surrender to God’s will.

With its raw emotion and relatable message, “All My Love” feels like a prayer wrapped in melody, offering encouragement and inspiration to anyone walking their own narrow road.

Listen below.

