Connect with us

Music

New Music: Timilẹhin - Running

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello & 121 Selah - No Distance

Music

New Music: Zoro feat. Phyno - New Video

Music

Listen to Adekunle Gold's Album "Catch Me If You Can"

BN TV Music

Oxlade drops Refix for Skiibii's "Baddest Boy" | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: YCee feat. Nanpa Básico - Intentionally

Music

Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe"

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session | See Photos

Music Scoop

Falz teases new album with Chiké, Wande Coal & Reekado Banks

Features Music

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Music

New Music: Timilẹhin – Running

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer, Timilẹhin has dropped a new single dubbed “Running“.

Speaking about the single, she says, “Running” “speaks about that vulnerable period when you are in between relationships and thinking of pursuing a new person. It is so hard not to carry the baggage from the previous relationship, and sometimes you have to admit that you’re just not ready. It takes time. I feel like it is your responsibility to heal completely before you jump into a new relationship. That way, you can ensure that you’ll be able to provide your best self and best forms of love to a person just as they deserve. “

She is versatile in all music genres but fully embodies what Neo-soul represents with her soulful lyrics, powerful vocals, and lyrical themes of personal empowerment, love, and self-affirmation. Timilẹhin was brought up in a supportive and music-friendly environment, as she has been able to participate in musicals, learn the cello in an orchestra, and teach herself the guitar.

Artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Frank Ocean, Dolly Parton, The Internet, Bob Marley, Sade Adu, James Blake, Steve Lacy, and Cleo Sol helped shape her taste and style of music.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Peace Akinyode: Is it Selfish to Choose Not to Have Kids?
css.php