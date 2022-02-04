New Music: Timilẹhin – Running

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer, Timilẹhin has dropped a new single dubbed “Running“.

Speaking about the single, she says, “Running” “speaks about that vulnerable period when you are in between relationships and thinking of pursuing a new person. It is so hard not to carry the baggage from the previous relationship, and sometimes you have to admit that you’re just not ready. It takes time. I feel like it is your responsibility to heal completely before you jump into a new relationship. That way, you can ensure that you’ll be able to provide your best self and best forms of love to a person just as they deserve. “

She is versatile in all music genres but fully embodies what Neo-soul represents with her soulful lyrics, powerful vocals, and lyrical themes of personal empowerment, love, and self-affirmation. Timilẹhin was brought up in a supportive and music-friendly environment, as she has been able to participate in musicals, learn the cello in an orchestra, and teach herself the guitar.

Artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Frank Ocean, Dolly Parton, The Internet, Bob Marley, Sade Adu, James Blake, Steve Lacy, and Cleo Sol helped shape her taste and style of music.

Listen to the track below: