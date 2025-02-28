Magixx’s Debut Album ‘Dream in Color’ Feels Like Falling in Love with Life Again

Magixx (Alexander Adelabu) steps into a new chapter with ‘Dream in Color,’ his debut album. Over 13 tracks, he invites us into his world, one shaped by family drama, the paranoia of betrayal, and an endless search for something bigger. More than just an album, ‘Dream in Color’ is a statement of resilience and a reminder to never give up.

“I want this album to be remembered as something that helped people through the course of their lives,” he says. “Something that gave people hope, something that changed people’s lives, something that made people go on in life and become something. I want them to look back at everything and be like, ‘Damn, this album is a testament! For me, it’s a testament to preaching positivity.”

Out today, ‘Dream in Color’ is a carefully pieced-together body of work, with each track carrying intentional meaning.”I made the album intending to make it sound the way it does,” he explains. “Every song on the album was intentional. Dream in Color’simply means I dream big. It means the things that I want for myself: the greater lights, the stadiums, the accolades, the reach, the global domination, everything, I see it”

Before the album dropped, Magixx gave us ‘Winter & Summer,’ his first single of the year and the album’s fifth track. The song explores love, heartbreak, and the lingering ache of lost connection, setting the tone for the emotional depth of the project.

On Instagram, he shared just how much this project means to him: “This is more than music, it’s my heart, my journey, my truth. A story of resilience, love, and dreams that refuse to fade. A story for me, for you, and for generations to come.” He also thanked fans for their unwavering support.

