Fridayy Gets Deep on Love & Faith in New Album ‘Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not’

Fridayy’s new album ‘Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not’ fuses gospel and R&B, exploring faith, love, and life’s highs and lows with features from Chris Brown, Kehlani, Teni, Wale, and more.
Published

1 min ago

 on

Photo Credit: Fridayy/Instagram

Haitian-American singer and songwriter Fridayy finds himself torn between two devotions—one to love and the other to faith—in his new album, ‘Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not.’ B, The album explores both worlds of gospel and R&B, offering a deeply personal reflection on his highs, lows, and everything in between.

One moment, he’s captivated by a woman’s beauty on ‘Baddest in the Room,’ and the next, he’s giving thanks for his blessings on ‘Look to You.’ He inspires with songs like ‘Sun Comes Down,’ ‘Desert,’ and ‘Better Days,’ while tracks like ‘Shotgun,’ ‘Saving My Love,’ and ‘One Call Away’ pulse with romance. Across 21 tracks, he balances these two sides harmonious, distilling it all in ‘February. ’23,’ where he raps.

The album features a diverse lineup, including Chris Brown, Kehlani, Meek Mill, Nigeria’s Teni and Llona, and American-Nigerian rapper Wale.

Sharing his journey on Instagram, Fridayy wrote, “This piece of work is the most personal to me. I left it all here in detail—the highs and the lows, the good with the bad. Every song has its own meaning. I put my story on the front page because I know there are people going through the same thing in different ways. I know only a few artists can give you this kind of music, so I don’t take it for granted. That’s why it took so long to make, but I promise you, this is the best music I’ve ever made. Nearly every song was produced and written by me with the help of my friends and family. I’ve had lows my whole life until these last three years, but at the highest point of my life last year, I lost the person who meant the most to me.”

Listen to the album below

