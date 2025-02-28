Joeboy and Layi Wasabi Ride Through Heartbreak in “Taxi Driver”

Joeboy is not slowing down. Three weeks after releasing “SMH,” he’s back with “Taxi Driver,” a new project unfolding in episodes.

In the first episode, the visuals introduce Layi Wasabi as a frustrated divorce lawyer, pouring out his troubles from the backseat of Joeboy’s taxi. His voice shakes as he rants about trying his best, yet his wife still complains that he doesn’t spend enough time with her. Joeboy listens, but he is more than just a driver, he becomes the voice of a love story gone wrong.

They both sing, “Taxi driver, can you take me home. I can’t feel my soul. Hate this feeling, I’m better on my own. I don see something, somebody comfort me. This girl show me shege but no lele. Somebody comfort me.”

With his album on the way, “Taxi Driver” offers a glimpse of what’s coming.

Watch episode one below.