Godswill Oyor Delivers a Stirring Live Performance of “Favour” on Glitch Gospel

Godswill Oyor brought “Favour” to life in a live session for Glitch Gospel, delivering it with the same conviction that has made the song a beloved part of worship.

From the opening lines, “Favour, it surrounds me like a shield, and it will cover me from now until the day I see my King,” he sang with certainty, letting every word sink in.

“Favour” is a song about God’s blessings, protection, and presence. It speaks of divine covering, power, and mercy, reminding listeners that they are never alone.

Watch his live performance below.