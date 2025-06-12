From the Office to a Perfect Rooftop Proposal! Enjoy Favour and Obi’s #BNBling

Five years ago, Favour and Obi crossed paths at the hospital where they both worked. The first time they locked eyes, there was a spark that neither could deny.

They lost touch for a while, and fast forward to last year, fate brought them back together, and everything just clicked! Now, they’re taking a beautiful step forward, as Obi planned a romantic rooftop proposal for his baby girl where he asked her to marry him… and of course, she said Yes! They look perfect together, and we are super stoked for them.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Obi:

Our love story began in 2020, in the busy corridors of a hospital in Abuja, where I, was completing my internship, and Favy was serving as a corps member during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). I was a focused intern, navigating long shifts, while Favy, with her radiant smile and calming presence, was assisting in the same ward. One afternoon, during a hectic shift, I met her at the desk where she was sitting, and in that brief moment. Our eyes locked, and I felt a spark. Before the day ended, I asked for her contact, and she shared it with a shy grin that stayed with me. Though we kept in touch sporadically, life kept us busy, and our connection remained a quiet ember waiting for the right moment to ignite.

Fast forward to April 2024—that’s when everything changed. I noticed Oriaku’s WhatsApp status—a cheerful selfie with a glowing sun, reflecting her vibrant spirit. Feeling a rush of nostalgia and that same spark from 2020, I replied with a playful “You de enter my eyes o,” hoping to catch her attention after all these years. Her response, “Lmao wash it,” had me laughing, but I wasn’t deterred. Our chats quickly became a daily highlight—she teased me with “just like that” after my cheeky lines, but I could tell she was warming up to me, and this time, the timing felt right. Determined to show her how serious I was, I sent her a stunning bouquet of deep red roses, elegantly wrapped in black and white paper with delicate baby’s breath adding a soft touch. Tucked inside was a handwritten note that read, “#FavouriteGirl, will you be mine?” I waited anxiously for her reply, and when she said yes, my heart soared.

That moment marked the true beginning of our relationship, one that had been years in the making, blossoming from a hospital encounter into something extraordinary. Our relationship soon became long-distance, but distance only strengthened our bond. We made it work with late-night calls, sweet messages, and constant support. I’d often surprise her with thoughtful gestures, each one a reminder of how much she meant to me. Favy’s playful spirit and unwavering kindness kept me grounded, and I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. On 20th April 2025, I decided it was time to take the next step.

I booked a flight to Lagos, keeping it a complete surprise. I planned a heartfelt proposal at Maison Fahrenheit, because she always said how she wanted to be proposed to on a rooftop during one of our late night calls. So, with the sun setting behind us, I got down on one knee, holding a ring that symbolized my promise to love her forever. Tears of joy filled her eyes as she said yes, and in that moment, every mile and every year of waiting melted away. Our proposal video captures the raw emotion of that day—the shock on Oriaku’s face, the cheers from our loved ones, and the overwhelming happiness we felt. This journey, from a chance meeting in 2020 during my internship and her NYSC service to a rekindled connection in 2024, has been nothing short of magical.

Credits

Planning and Decor: @cupidproposalsng

Videography: @jossy_visuals

Photography: @bodurin_photography