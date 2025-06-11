A Workplace Love Story! Here’s How Ruth and Ijuptil’s Journey Began

Every love story has a beginning. For Ruth and Ijuptil, their journey began by working together in the same organisation.

How we met

By the bride, Ruth:

We met in 2021 as colleagues. What began as just working side by side slowly blossomed into something much more meaningful. From the very start, we found ourselves on opposite sides of many conversations. We would argue passionately, laugh a lot, and still maintain a respectful, easy friendship. Along the way, I recommended a quicker route to work that happened to be on my own path. He tried it out, and soon enough, it became routine for him to drop me off after work. Before long, he started picking me up in the mornings too. Even after I learned how to drive, he would still offer to pick me up just so we could share that daily commute. I can’t blame him — I am very good company.

What I loved and still love is that he is kind, funny, and consistently shows up in ways I never imagined. We spent hours talking about life; our dreams, ambitions, and all the little and big things in between. We challenged each other to grow, to aim higher, and to dream boldly. Somewhere in between the conversations, we realised that so many of our dreams aligned. Of course, there were still a few spirited debates along the way. Our friendship deepened over shared rides, long study sessions, and countless workdays side by side. Then, in December 2023, after one of our usual evening study sessions, he asked me to accompany him somewhere. To my surprise, we arrived at a venue where he had gotten us tickets to anendlessocean’s concert — an artist I had introduced him to. It was a beautiful evening. Thoughtful and intentional. And well… the rest, as they say, is history.

