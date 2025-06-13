Nigeria Meets America in MaryJane and Evan’s Lit Wedding Video

Love sure knows no borders, and this is evident in MaryJane and Evan’s vibrant Nigerian-American wedding. The lovebirds tied the knot in the most heartwarming way, and it is so beautiful to see.

The American groom came with his family to ask for his Nigerian bride’s hand in marriage, and it was such a beautiful blend of cultures. From the colourful traditional attire to the rich customs and heartfelt moments, every part of their traditional ceremony was full of love, joy, and beauty. Their squad came with all the energy and you can tell everyone had such a great time. This union is a perfect reminder that love truly knows no borders!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit



Videography @tnglobalstudios