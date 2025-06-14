Weddings, Fashion & Fairytales! Catch Up on All the Exciting Features in #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

The weekend is here, and what better time to binge on all things love and beauty? It’s been an exciting week in the #BellaNaijaWeddingszone with so many heartwarming love stories, breathtaking bridal fashion, and beautiful moments that had us smiling non-stop.

In case you missed out, no worries! We’ve compiled all the amazing features that graced our page this week — from sweet pre-wedding shoots to stunning traditional weddings and wedding inspos. Trust us, you’ll want to catch up on every bit of it!

So, grab a cozy spot and let the love binge begin! 😍

Nnanna’s Aunt Knew He’d Be a Perfect Match for Annie – And She Was Right!

Omotoni & Olawale Found Love, Thanks to the Joint Effort of an Aunt and Their Mums

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

