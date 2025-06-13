Connect with us

Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Giving Us All the Feels with Their Anniversary Countdown

DJ Cuppy Joins Gates Foundation’s 2025 Goalkeepers for Work in Education and Equity

“Baby, I Felt It”: Taraji P. Henson Gets Raw and Real in Netflix’s "Straw"

Abidemi Babatunde Babalola Wins Dan David Prize for Groundbreaking African Archaeology

Jennifer Hudson Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel in Bold Prints & Big Energy | Watch

Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Wizkid Pulled Up to Chanel's Tribeca Dinner Looking Like the Global Icon He Is

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

The Looks at Veekee James’ 30th Were Loud, Luxe and Worth Zooming In On

Mariah Carey Served High-Drama Fashion in Back-to-Back BET Awards Looks

It’s anniversary week for Obi Cubana and Lush Eby, and they’re celebrating 17 years of marriage with sweet, love-filled throwbacks.
Photo Credit: Lush Eby/Instagram

Obi Cubana and Lush Eby aren’t waiting for the official date — their anniversary countdown has already begun, and it’s filled with all the love you’d expect from a couple who’ve been together this long.

Last year, they celebrated ten years of marriage with a dreamy party. Now, they’re taking us down memory lane with videos from that celebration, and the vibes? Still as romantic as ever.

In one clip, Lush Eby shares moments from the party and adds:

Counting down to our anniversary…
It’s our anniversary week, guys❤️❤️
Loving you has been the best thing ever, Shugah.
Can’t seem to get over this video.

And just when we thought our hearts were full, she posted another video. This time, flashing back to their wedding day and their journey since then:

Through life’s journey…
From day one to now
God’s faithfulness is incredible!
Two beautifully imperfect hearts…17 years and counting! 🙏
My Shugar🥰❤️

Their love is the kind that makes you believe in it all over again. And yes, we’re counting down with them too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

