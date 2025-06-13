Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Giving Us All the Feels with Their Anniversary Countdown

Obi Cubana and Lush Eby aren’t waiting for the official date — their anniversary countdown has already begun, and it’s filled with all the love you’d expect from a couple who’ve been together this long.

Last year, they celebrated ten years of marriage with a dreamy party. Now, they’re taking us down memory lane with videos from that celebration, and the vibes? Still as romantic as ever.

In one clip, Lush Eby shares moments from the party and adds:

Counting down to our anniversary…

It’s our anniversary week, guys❤️❤️

Loving you has been the best thing ever, Shugah.

Can’t seem to get over this video.

And just when we thought our hearts were full, she posted another video. This time, flashing back to their wedding day and their journey since then:

Through life’s journey…

From day one to now

God’s faithfulness is incredible!

Two beautifully imperfect hearts…17 years and counting! 🙏

My Shugar🥰❤️

Their love is the kind that makes you believe in it all over again. And yes, we’re counting down with them too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)