Kel-P and Wande Coal Made a Whole Afrobeats EP ‘Best of Both Worlds’

Record producer, singer, and songwriter Kel–P has teamed up with his longtime music buddy Wande Coal for a brand-new EP, ‘Best of Both Worlds.’

The five-track project includes the previously released ‘Old Soldier’ alongside fresh cuts like ‘Call Again’ and ‘Die For You.’

In an interview with BBC 1Xtra, Kel-P shared the journey behind the EP. He recalled first meeting Wande Coal in 2018 but said they truly started making music together in 2020. Their creative chemistry was so strong that they ended up with enough material to craft an album or, in this case, an EP.

Kel-P also spoke about his admiration for Wande Coal’s vocals, describing his voice as deeply soulful. “He has the soul in his vocals. When I record him, I pay attention to the details. His voice is very soulful, that’s why it touches you.”

Listen to the EP below and watch Kel-P talk about how he and Wande Coal brought it to life.