Joeboy’s “SMH” Captures the Reality of Love That Just Won’t Work | Listen

Afrobeats sensation Joeboy is back with a new single, “SMH.” Produced by Tempoe, the track blends Afrobeats with rich Indian and middle eastern influences, offering a glimpse into what’s coming on Joeboy’s third studio album.

Speaking on the song’s message, Joeboy shares:

There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are meant to last forever. Some are just phases with lessons to learn — simple as that. Whatever seems to be missing, no matter how hard you try, is missing for a reason.

Short for Something’s Missing Here, “SMH” reunites Joeboy with frequent collaborator Tempoe for a track that stretches creative boundaries while staying true to his signature melodic style. The song explores the push and pull of an irresistible yet toxic love affair, taking Joeboy’s sound in a fresh direction.

