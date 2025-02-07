Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Tiwa Savage Get Vulnerable in this Emotional Acoustic Version of “Forgiveness”

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Tiwa Savage is taking us straight into our feelings all over again with the acoustic version of “Forgiveness.”

In this stripped-back performance, she gets real about love, mistakes, and the messy moments in between. Sitting on a couch, looking laid-back in her loose long-sleeve shirt, yellow socks, and clear glasses, she’s raw and unapologetic as she sings the lyrics: “You called me bitch, I heard it slip. I cursed you out, I started this shit, but go, go. You called me like 9,000 times, I don’t pick up. But you not give up, like no (oh, oh).”

No grand gestures here. Just her voice, the mic, and the piano, making it all feel intimate.

Watch the video below, you might just get in your feelings too.

