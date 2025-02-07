Connect with us

Rema Samples Sade Adu in His New Single “Baby (Is It a Crime)” – Listen Here!

Rema’s highly anticipated new single, ‘Baby (Is It a Crime),’ is finally here! The song features a captivating sample of Sade Adu’s classic ‘Is It a Crime,’ seamlessly incorporating Afrobeats and soul.

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The full version of Rema’s “Baby (Is It a Crime) is finally here! The track samples the legendary Sade Adu‘s 1985 classic “Is It a Crime,” weaving her timeless melody into Rema’s Afrobeats signature sound.

The song opens with Sade’s unmistakable voice, rich with a vintage touch: “Is it a crime? Is it a crime, that I still want you and I want you to want me too?” Then Rema eases in, smooth and confident: “Baby, baby súnmọ́ mí / You no say you match my steeze / You know I’m a G / Shawty, I’ma always keep it real.” It’s a seamless fusion of past and present—soulful, effortless, and unmistakably Rema.

He first hinted at the song in November, leaving fans guessing from short clips and hints. By February 4, he put an end to the guessing game, confirming the release date alongside the music video.

The timing couldn’t be better. With his “Heis album earning him his first Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album and securing a spot on Rolling Stone’s best albums of the year, Rema is riding high. And with Coachella and a series of international shows ahead, “Baby (Is It a Crime)” is just another reminder of why his name keeps echoing across the globe.

Listen to “Baby (Is It a Crime) below.

