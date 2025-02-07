Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Alex Iwobi’s chat with Chinasa Anukam on “Is This Seat Taken?” was anything but your typical football interview. The Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder let his guard down, giving us a glimpse into his life beyond the pitch. From childhood memories in Essex to his love for Physical Education (no surprises there!), Alex shared stories that made it feel like you were catching up with an old friend.

Talking about his time at Fulham, he didn’t hold back on his excitement. “I’m enjoying it. I’m playing my best football, I’m close to my family, and I can’t complain,” he said with a smile.

When it comes to his personal GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), there was no hesitation. His uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, takes the crown. Beyond football, Alex credits Jay-Jay for teaching him how to stay grounded, humble, and smart with his finances.

Alex’s career has been impressive, from scoring the goal that took Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia to winning the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2017. He also scored the only goal for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League in 2019. Just last year, he surpassed John Mikel Obi to become the Nigerian footballer with the most Premier League minutes. However, when asked about his career highlight, Alex said it was signing his first professional contract.

The conversation then shifted to his personal life. Chinasa asked what he first notices about women, and Alex immediately replied, “The eyes.” As for his “type,” he said, “Sweet and innocent.” (We all did a little ‘hmmmm’ when we heard that!)

When asked what dating him would be like, Alex described it as “a journey—you have to understand me, and I have to understand you.”

He also shared his favourite food (Abacha, made by his mum) and his favourite place to visit (Singapore). There’s so much more to this footballer than meets the eye. To find out all the details, make sure to watch the full conversation below.