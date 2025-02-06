Discover 6 Luxury Experiences Available at the Heliconia Park Lagos

Lagos is a city that thrives on luxury, lifestyle, awesome destinations, and everything fun and entertaining. Amidst the hustle and bustle, there’s a growing demand for spaces where people can relax, recharge, and enjoy a touch of luxury while retaining the feeling of home.

For those chasing that feeling, the newly launched Heliconia Park Lagos, located in the heart of Eko Atlantic City, offers its guests luxury apartment hotels that combine comfort, style, and world-class services.

If you’re looking to indulge in the finer things, here are six luxury experiences available at Heliconia Park Lagos:

1. A Luxurious 4-bedroom Coastal Penthouse

The beautiful four-bedroom seaside penthouse at Heliconia Park is the ultimate luxury experience. Imagine waking up to 342 spqm of stunning seaside views through floor-to-ceiling glass windows – or hosting a cozy evening with friends in the expansive living and dining area.

The living and dining areas are big and bright, with tall glass windows and high ceilings that let in plenty of light and fresh air. This luxurious coastal apartment has three bedrooms and a master suite, each with its own bathroom, so you can enjoy privacy and comfort. The master suite is extra luxurious with a cozy lounge, a plush king-sized bed, and its own en-suite bathroom.

2. An Elegant 3-Bedroom Executive Suite

The three-bedroom Executive Suite offers an elegant escape with breathtaking views from three sides of the building and two balconies for outdoor relaxation. Inside, the suite is furnished with modern designer pieces, and each bedroom comes with its own private bathroom.

The open-concept living and dining area is perfect for family gatherings, and the sleek kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances, makes cooking enjoyable. Whether you’re travelling alone, with a partner, or with family, all 174 sqm of the 3-bedroom suite offers everything you need for a luxurious stay.

3. A One-Bedroom Business Suite

The 78 sqm 1-bedroom Business Suite, located on the top floor provides stunning ocean views and a spacious living area designed for both relaxation and work.

The modern suite has impeccable décor, cozy sofas, a fully equipped kitchen, and a private balcony and is the perfect blend of luxury and functionality.

4. Premium Concierge Services

Heliconia Park Lagos prioritizes your comfort and convenience. From the moment you arrive, their escort convoy is on standby to ensure a safe and private journey till your departure.

Their 24-hour reception team is always ready to attend to you, whether it’s helping with dinner reservations, suggesting fun activities, or answering any questions you have during the day or at night. For a truly VIP experience, their protocol services will take care of every little detail, including airport assistance and customized plans to match your needs.

5. Fine Dining with pool bar

Exquisite culinary experiences are another thing to look forward to at Heliconia Park, and the Boca Restaurant & Cocktail Bar takes it to the next level. This restaurant specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with a global twist.

6. Play or Relax by the Courts and Pool

Whether you’re into sports or simply enjoy unwinding by the water, Heliconia Park is the place for you. The paddle and tennis courts are perfect for an energetic game with your friends, while the pristine swimming pool invites you to relax and soak up the sun.

If you enjoy mixing leisure with a bit of activity, these facilities are a perfect balance of both. Treat yourself to refined luxury by booking your next vacation here.

