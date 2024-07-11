Rema Champions His Roots & Afrobeats in New Album “HEIS” feat Shallipopi & Odumodublvck

Rapper and songwriter, Rema, has released his sophomore album, “HEIS.” This follows his critically acclaimed debut, Rave & Roses (March 2022), which featured collaborations with international artists like 6lack, AJ Tracey, and Yseult.

In “HEIS,” an 11-track album, featuring 2023 Nigerian breakout stars, Shallipopi and Odumodublvck, Rema steps into a new chapter as he reckons with the thrills of global stardom and the pressures of being at the forefront of Afropop. He expresses his desire to be respected for his contributions to the culture on the track “Hehehe.”

In “Benin Boys,” he and fellow Benin native Shallipopi dial in for a love letter to their hometown. “March Am” embodies his ambition and success, while “Yayo” boasts of his achievements.

Rema had previously primed fans for the album’s release with two pre-release singles, “Benin Boys” and the anthemic “Hehehe.”

Stream the album below

Watch the lyric visualiser for “Yayo”