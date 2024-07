R&B and pop artist Taves is setting the mood for love with his latest single, “In The City.” The track with its rhythmic beats and Taves’ smooth vocals, is about falling in love with a girl in the city.

“In The City” is the 7th track of Taves’ upcoming EP, “Are You Listening?” scheduled to be released tomorrow, July 12th.

Listen to the new single below:

Watch the lyric video below: