Ladipoe & Taves Bring Romantic Fire in Their Latest Track “Compose“

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ladipoe returns with a fresh new single, “Compose,” featuring the soulful vocals of R&B and pop sensation, Taves.

“Compose” follows the release of his previous single “Hallelujah” and is a song about the overwhelming feelings of attraction and desire for someone.

The lyrics express a mix of admiration, excitement, and the struggle to maintain composure in the face of intense emotions. The repeated lines like “You wan make my head explode” and “As I see you, I dey compose” highlight the inner conflict of trying to stay cool while being deeply affected by the presence of the person.

Watch the lyric video below:

