Tekno Pours His Heart Out in New Single “Jericho” | Watch the Visualiser

Tekno is back with a brand new single titled “Jericho”.

Following his previous hits “Gon Gon” and “Wayo”, “Jericho” is a soulful love anthem that showcases Tekno’s signature smooth vocals and heartfelt lyricism. The song tells the story of an intense love so powerful it leaves him vulnerable, much like the ancient walls of Jericho crumbling under the force of affection.

With its catchy melody and infectious rhythm, “Jericho” paints a vivid picture of love’s overwhelming strength, making it a must-listen for lovers of Afrobeats.

Watch the visualiser below: