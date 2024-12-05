Listen to Tekno’s Latest Anthem “Pounds and Dollars”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

One thing Tekno will always do is drop a track that gets everyone moving, and Pounds and Dollars is definitely one of those.

If you’ve been vibing to his hits like Wayo,” Gon Gon,” you know Tekno’s got the perfect mix of fire beats and smooth lyrics. This new single is no different–it’s another banger.

The track kicks off with that classic Tekno energy: Baby cool down, No dey force am, me I get time and I no shout.” It’s got that laid-back vibe but still enough heat to keep you hooked.

Listen below

 

Avatar photo

