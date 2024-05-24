Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single “Wayo”

After a brief hiatus, singer-songwriter Tekno is back with a new single, “Wayo,” accompanied by a music video. “Wayo” — which means to “scam” or deceive someone in Nigerian slang — sees Tekno reassuring his lover of his pure intentions and undying devotion to her, making sure to let her know, “I no come do wayo.”

“Wayo” is Tekno’s first single of the year, after his second album “The More The Better,” released last year, which spawned hits “Peppermint“, “Pocket,” and “Peace of Mind.” Recently, Tekno signed a landmark deal with emPawa Africa, the music company founded by Mr Eazi. Under this partnership, he’ll be releasing new music, starting with “Wayo,” and paving the way for exciting future projects.

Produced by Shugavybz, “Wayo” is driven by infectious percussion, hypnotic synths, and lush guitar arrangements, and held together by Tekno’s vocal performance and storytelling.

The accompanying music video takes viewers on a journey through the bustling streets of Lagos. It features Tekno and Nollywood actress Uzoamaka Aniunoh portraying a passionate couple navigating the complexities of love.

