Tekno Returns With Sophomore Album “The More The Better”

Singer-songwriter and renowned record producer Tekno has released his second studio album, “The More The Better.”

The thirteen-track album, a follow-up to his “Old Romance” album released in 2020, features a collaboration with CKay and previously released songs like “Peppermint“, “Pocket,” and “Peace of Mind.”

About the new album, Tekno says, “For me, this album is passing loads of messages to people because of the timeframe in which we live.

Everyone just wants to move at a fast pace. No patience, no relaxation. Just allow yourself to relax and enjoy life.”

