Ruger Drops Debut Album “RU The World” | Listen

Nigerian singer-songwriter and Jonzing World recording artist Ruger has released his much-anticipated album “RU The World.”

“RU The World” features collaborative efforts with British rapper Stefflon Don, Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol, Jamaican dancehall DJ Govanna, Jamaican singer Projexx, and music group Jugglerz.

The album includes the singer’s previously released hits like “Kristy“, “Asiwaju“, “Red Flags“, “Bun Bun” featuring Jugglerz, and “Jonzing Boy”

