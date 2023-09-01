Connect with us

Ruger Drops Debut Album “RU The World” | Listen

Tekno Returns With Sophomore Album “The More The Better”

Jonzing World Unveils Latest Act, Meet Gdzilla!

Tems Slays Luxe Fashion On 1 Of 5 ELLE UK October Edition Covers. Take A Look!

Black Sherif Drops Thrilling Performance Video for "Simmer Down" | Watch

New Music + Video: Teni — Lanke

New Music: Pheelz feat. Young Jonn — JELO

New Video: Cheque feat. Fireboy DML — Hustler

Ruger unveils Tracklist for Upcoming Album “Ru The World”

Listen: Timaya Returns with Catchy New Single "Tomato"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer-songwriter and Jonzing World recording artist Ruger has released his much-anticipated album “RU The World.”

“RU The World” features collaborative efforts with British rapper Stefflon Don, Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol, Jamaican dancehall DJ Govanna, Jamaican singer Projexx, and music group Jugglerz.

The album includes the singer’s previously released hits like “Kristy“, “Asiwaju“, “Red Flags“, “Bun Bun” featuring Jugglerz, and “Jonzing Boy

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
