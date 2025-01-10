Ruger’s Live Performance of “Toma Toma” Hits the Right Notes at 1Xtra Live Lounge

Ruger brought his A-game to the BC Maida Vale Studios for the 1Xtra Live Lounge, delivering an energetic live performance of his song “Toma Toma.” A highlight of the show was Ruger playing the Konga drums, adding a personal touch to the performance.

“Toma Toma” is a celebration of Ruger’s journey, his individuality, and his success. In the song, he expresses gratitude for his wins, embraces his identity, and shows confidence in his ability to deliver hit after hit. It’s a bold and self-assured anthem that speaks to his growth and achievements.

With his signature eye patch and energy, Ruger performed with confidence and style, making the percussion a standout part of the show.

Watch the performance below