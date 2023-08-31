Connect with us

Jonzing World Unveils Latest Act, Meet Gdzilla!

54 mins ago

Nigerian recording and talent management label Jonzing World has unveiled their latest signing, Gdzilla.

Gdzilla, whose identity and musical portfolio are yet to be revealed, joins an established crop of young and global artists on the record label, which also includes globetrotting star Rema and hitmaker Ruger.

The record label said, “Get ready for a double dose of excitement! We are eternally grateful to our incredible fans for their unwavering support. As we gear up for the highly-anticipated release of Ruger’s debut album, “RU THE WORLD, on 01-09-23. We are thrilled to introduce you to our newest addition, the unstoppable force known as @gdzillaonline ! Get ready to be blown away by his incredible talent and unique sound. This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey with him. Stay tuned for more updates.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JONZING WORLD (@thejonzingworld)

D’Prince, founder of the record label, said in his announcement post, “I’m pleased to announce the new member of the @thejonzingworld family. Join us as we give a warm welcome to @gdzillaonline I can’t wait for y’all to experience this incredible talent.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDZILLA is ONLINE (@gdzillaonline)

