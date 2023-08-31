Tems Slays Luxe Fashion On 1 Of 5 ELLE UK October Edition Covers. Take A Look!

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats Artist — Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — stars on one of 5 ELLE UK October edition covers, wearing luxe pieces from Tiffany & Co. and Vivienne Westwood in celebration of the return of the ELLE Style Awards as she wins ‘The Trailblazer” award.

This multi-award-winning talent has become the face of the global Afrobeats movement and the voice of a generation of women in music.

With the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new album, she sits with Writer and Editor Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff to discuss casting off past versions of herself, why she’s ready for Beyonce‘s call and stepping into her power era – in the latest issue of ELLE, out next week! See Tems’ ELLE cover below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Credits

Talent @temsbaby

EIC @kenyahunt

Words by @charliebcuff

Photographer @ekuaking

Stylist @georgmedley

Seamstress #BarbaraTheTailor

Hair @mariahldn

Makeup @paintedbyesther

Nails @michelleclassnails

Creative Director @tom_houseofusher

Fashion Director @avrilmair

Talent Director @lottielumsden

Associate Editor @lenadecasparis

Talent Editor @olivia__blair

Bookings Editor @ln__producer

Styling Assistant @galkln

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle