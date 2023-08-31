Music
Tems Slays Luxe Fashion On 1 Of 5 ELLE UK October Edition Covers. Take A Look!
Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats Artist — Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — stars on one of 5 ELLE UK October edition covers, wearing luxe pieces from Tiffany & Co. and Vivienne Westwood in celebration of the return of the ELLE Style Awards as she wins ‘The Trailblazer” award.
This multi-award-winning talent has become the face of the global Afrobeats movement and the voice of a generation of women in music.
With the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new album, she sits with Writer and Editor Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff to discuss casting off past versions of herself, why she’s ready for Beyonce‘s call and stepping into her power era – in the latest issue of ELLE, out next week! See Tems’ ELLE cover below:
Credits
Talent @temsbaby
EIC @kenyahunt
Words by @charliebcuff
Photographer @ekuaking
Stylist @georgmedley
Seamstress #BarbaraTheTailor
Hair @mariahldn
Makeup @paintedbyesther
Nails @michelleclassnails
Creative Director @tom_houseofusher
Fashion Director @avrilmair
Talent Director @lottielumsden
Associate Editor @lenadecasparis
Talent Editor @olivia__blair
Bookings Editor @ln__producer
Styling Assistant @galkln