Tems Slays Luxe Fashion On 1 Of 5 ELLE UK October Edition Covers. Take A Look!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats Artist —  Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems — stars on one of 5 ELLE UK October edition covers, wearing luxe pieces from Tiffany & Co. and Vivienne Westwood in celebration of the return of the ELLE Style Awards as she wins 'The Trailblazer" award.

This multi-award-winning talent has become the face of the global Afrobeats movement and the voice of a generation of women in music.

With the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new album, she sits with Writer and Editor Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff to discuss casting off past versions of herself, why she's ready for Beyonce's call and stepping into her power era – in the latest issue of ELLE, out next week!

 

Related Topics:
