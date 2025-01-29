Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for “Pounds and Dollars”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Thanks to Tekno who has just dropped the official dance video for “Pounds and Dollars, we’re picking up some new dance moves.

If you’ve been grooving to “Wayo and “Gon Gon,” then you already know Tekno never misses in terms of fire beats and smooth lyrics.

The song kicks off with that classic Tekno energy: “Baby cool down, No dey force am, me I get time and I no shout.” Before you know it, you’re already moving.

Check out the dance video below

