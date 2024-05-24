Listen to Fave’s New Single “Controlla”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Fave is back with a brand new single, “Controlla,” marking her second release of 2024 following “Belong To You” in January.

Fave shared the inspiration behind “Controlla,” revealing, “My new single Controlla was inspired by Wizkid’s “Bad To Me“, I sent the link to the song to my producer and told her I want the beat of “Controlla” to sound like “Bad To Me.”

Controlla is produced by the duo of Niphkeys and Shugavybz.

Listen here:

Watch the lyric video:

