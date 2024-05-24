Styl-Plus’ “Olufunmi” Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

Connect with us

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Remember the iconic mid-2000s RnB song “Olufunmi” by Styl-Plus? The track dominated radio waves and became a staple love song on Nigerian stations between 2004 and 2005.

Now, music producer ID Cabasa has breathed new life into the classic with a reimagined version featuring a star-studded lineup: Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj, and Joeboy.

The 1997 music group Styl-Plus is known for their string of hits like “Imagine That,” “Runaway,” “Four Years,” and “Iya Basira.”

In this fresh take on “Olufunmi,” each artist brings their unique musical style to the table, creating a blend of contemporary sounds and timeless melody.

Watch the Clarence Peter’s produced video below:

