Fave Delivers an Emotionally Charged Live Perfomance of “Complicated”

Fave takes her song “Complicated” to a new level in her captivating performance on The Radar Live. Her soulful delivery and emotive presence made it an unforgettable experience.

“Complicated” is the second track from her sophomore EP, “Dutty Love,” released in November last year.

In this heartfelt song, Fave explores the intricate emotions of love and relationships. She opens up about her longing for a deeper connection, expressing frustration with half-hearted efforts. With a blend of vulnerability and passion, Fave reveals her unwavering love, even as the ambiguous status of the relationship leaves her heartbroken and conflicted. The poignant refrain, “It’s complicated because of you,” encapsulates the push-and-pull tension of desiring it all while grappling with emotional struggles.

Watch her stunning live performance below.