Connect with us

BN TV Music

Fave Delivers an Emotionally Charged Live Perfomance of "Complicated"

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try Ivan Eats' Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It's Absolutely Delicious!

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo Takes Worship to New Heights in "Glory Overflow" Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Make Meatpie the Kikifoodies Way with This Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Fireboy DML & Seun Kuti in the Captivating "Ecstasy" Video

BN TV Music

Pastor Emmanuel Iren & 121 Selah Celebrate Love, Freedom and Faith in "Sing Over Me"

BN TV Cuisine

This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods' Cabbage & Kale Stew

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

BN TV Music

Asake Drops 'Whine' Video Featuring Ludmilla | Watch

BN TV

Fave Delivers an Emotionally Charged Live Perfomance of “Complicated”

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Fave takes her song “Complicated” to a new level in her captivating performance on The Radar Live. Her soulful delivery and emotive presence made it an unforgettable experience.

“Complicated” is the second track from her sophomore EP, “Dutty Love,” released in November last year.

In this heartfelt song, Fave explores the intricate emotions of love and relationships. She opens up about her longing for a deeper connection, expressing frustration with half-hearted efforts. With a blend of vulnerability and passion, Fave reveals her unwavering love, even as the ambiguous status of the relationship leaves her heartbroken and conflicted. The poignant refrain, “It’s complicated because of you,” encapsulates the push-and-pull tension of desiring it all while grappling with emotional struggles.

Watch her stunning live performance below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php