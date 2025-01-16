Remrem Shows Us How to Make Sweet, Healthy Zobo with Zero Sugar

Connect with us

Have you ever wanted to make zobo drink without sugar but worried it wouldn’t taste sweet enough, only to abandon the idea altogether? Well, we know that feeling! Luckily, Remrem the Foodie has the perfect recipe that lets you enjoy a deliciously sweet zobo without the extra calories from artificial sweeteners.

Her secret? Dates and pineapples!

To make this healthy and flavourful zobo, Remrem uses zobo leaves, dates, one large pineapple, cinnamon sticks, cloves, ginger, and water. She begins by soaking the dates beforehand to make them easy to blend, ensuring a smooth consistency. For a fresh twist, she blends the ginger and pineapple instead of boiling the ginger with the zobo, as is traditionally done. This method guarantees the zobo retains that vibrant, fresh ginger flavour.

From start to finish, this zobo recipe is made entirely with natural, wholesome ingredients, making it a guilt-free treat.

Watch how she makes it below

